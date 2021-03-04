Ex-minister Mosharraf’s brother accused too

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a charge sheet in court, against 10 persons including the notorious bothers Rubel and Barkat of Faridpur, accusing them of amassing wealth of around Tk 25 billon (Tk 2,500 crore) through illegal means.

The third person accused on the charge sheet is Khandakar Mohtesham Hossain alias Babar, the brother of former minister and Faridpur-3 member of parliament Khandker Mosharraf Hossain. The fourth accused is Khandakar Musharraf’s former APS, AHM Fuad. Fuad is also the former convenor of the district Jubo League.

Investigating officer in the case, CID’s assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Uttam Biswas, submitted the charge sheet on Wednesday to the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate’s court.

The other six accused on the charge sheet are Awami League’s Faridpur town unit’s president Khandakar Nazmul Islam alias Lebi, former general secretary of the AL town unit Asibur Rahman alias Farhan, district Swecchhashebok League general secretary Fahad Bin Wazed (Fine), former AL town unit joint convenor Kamrul Hasan (David), district Jubo League’s joint convenor Mohammad Ali (Minar) and the town unit’s joint convenor Toriqul Islam (Nasim).