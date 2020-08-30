Faridpur brothers grabbed 2450 bighas in 7 years

Land grabbing had become an addiction to the two infamous brothers in Faridpur, Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel. They simply bought any land they liked at just a fraction of the actual value. If the land owner was unwilling to sell, they would threaten him or her and forcefully take over the land. They had a criminal gang for the purpose and would also use the police. If necessary, they have the land owner arrested by the police.

In this manner, over a span of 7 years, they grabbed 2,450 bighas of land. The two brothers revealed this information during CID interrogations and in their deposition in court, after being arrested in Dhaka under the money laundering act.

Investigating officer in the money laundering case, CID’s assistant superintendent of police Uttam Kumar Biswas told Prothom Alo that during interrogations, Barkat and Rubel said that the moment they got money, they would buy land. They would use that money as collateral to get bank loans. This was a means to launder the money they got through extortion and tender manipulations.