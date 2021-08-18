Ex-SP Babul Akhter denied bail

Earlier on 10 August, Chattogram metropolitan magistrate Shafi Uddin also denied bail to Babul in the case, reports UNB.
Babul, who served SP of Chattagram, has been in Feni district jail since 17 May.
On 12 May, Babul was taken under 5-day remand by PBI for interrogation after being arrested in a 5-year old case filed by his father-in-law over his wife’s killing.
Eight people including Babul were accused in the case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain. The other accused are Kamrul Islam Shikder alias Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Khairul Islam alias Kalu, and Shahjahan Mia.
On 5 June 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her seven-year-old son Mahir Akhter for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.
Soon after the crime, Babul had filed a murder case with Panchlaish police station against three unidentified men.
On 24 June 2016 night, he was questioned for 15 hours at the intelligence office in Dhaka and on 6 September, he voluntarily resigned from the police service.
