PBI finds involvement of ex-SP Babul, father-in-law files murder case against him

Former police superintendent Babul Aktar has been made prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.
Mitu’s father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain filed the case with Panchlaish police station in Chattgram on Wednesday afternoon.
Seven others were made accused in the case.
Other accused are Kamrul Sikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Saju and Mohammad Kalu. The names of these accused also surfaced during the case filed by Babul over the incident.
Talking to reporters after filing the case, Mosharraf said Babul had extramarital affairs with an NGO official. Mitu had an altercation with Babul after the matter was disclosed. Mitu informed her parents about the incident before her death.
Mosharraf said they tried to resolve the matter but failed. Babul and that woman at one stage threatened to kill Mitu. He said the accused killed his daughter at the behest of Babul.
Babul developed an extramarital affair with the NGO official when he was posted as additional superintendent of police of Cox’s Bazar in 2013.
Officer-in-charge of Panchlaish police station Abdul Kashem Bhuiyan said, “Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) sent a letter for the investigation of the case. We are handing over the case to PBI.”
Earlier on the day, PBI submitted a final report in the case filed by Babul Akhtar over the murder.
Chattogram metropolitan police’s assistant commissioner (prosecution) Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the report was submitted to the Chattogram court on Wednesday afternoon
Investigation officer of the case and inspector of PBI Chattogram, Santosh Kumar Chakma, said the final report has been submitted as the Babul’s involvement was found in the murder.
Police sources said police submit final report of a case and file a fresh case if plaintiff of a case himself is found involved with the murder.
Mitu was hacked and shot dead in broad daylight near her house in Chattogram on 5 June 2016.
Babul filed a case over the incident saying his wife might become a target for his anti-militant activities.
But the course of the case took a twist within two weeks. Mitu’s parents repeatedly accused Babul of the murder. Babul was sacked from the police but the investigation was stalled.