PBI finds involvement of ex-SP Babul, father-in-law files murder case against him

Former police superintendent Babul Aktar has been made prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Mitu’s father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain filed the case with Panchlaish police station in Chattgram on Wednesday afternoon.

Seven others were made accused in the case.

Other accused are Kamrul Sikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Saju and Mohammad Kalu. The names of these accused also surfaced during the case filed by Babul over the incident.

Talking to reporters after filing the case, Mosharraf said Babul had extramarital affairs with an NGO official. Mitu had an altercation with Babul after the matter was disclosed. Mitu informed her parents about the incident before her death.

Mosharraf said they tried to resolve the matter but failed. Babul and that woman at one stage threatened to kill Mitu. He said the accused killed his daughter at the behest of Babul.