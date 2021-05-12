Ex-SP Babul placed on five-day remand

The court has placed the former police superintendent Babul Aktar on a five-day remand in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.
Magistrate Sarowar Jahan of Chattogram Metropolitan Court passed the order after the hearing at around 3:00pm on Wednesday.
Assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that PBI sought a seven-day remand from the court to interrogate Babul Aktar. But the court granted a five-day remand after the hearing.
According to the PBI’s remand plea, it is needed to interrogate the accused to know the motives and identify the persons involved in this killing.
Speaking to newsmen, Babul Aktar’s lawyer Arifur Rahman said, “We were the plaintiff of the lawsuit. Police submitted the final report without proper investigation. On the contrary they have filed a case against us. We will approach to the High Court. Hopefully, we will get justice there”.