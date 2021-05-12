Ex-SP Babul placed on five-day remand

The court has placed the former police superintendent Babul Aktar on a five-day remand in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Magistrate Sarowar Jahan of Chattogram Metropolitan Court passed the order after the hearing at around 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that PBI sought a seven-day remand from the court to interrogate Babul Aktar. But the court granted a five-day remand after the hearing.