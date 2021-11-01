Extortion behind BCL factional clashes at CMCH

CMCH BCL’s president Habibur Rahman and general secretary Al Ami alias Shimul, both affiliated with AJM Nasir, did not respond to calls for their comment on the allegations. CMCH student union’s former general secretary Pritom Saha also did not reply to phone calls.

AJM Nasir refused to comment on the matter while Mohibul Hasan could not be reached due as he is ill.

Two students were injured as the two groups of BCL clashed on Friday. Following the clashes, a second-year student named Mahadi J Akib was attacked on Saturday morning while going to class. The student is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of CMCH. The college was closed sine die after the incident and students were asked to vacate residential halls. The college authorities formed a five-member probe body led by surgery department chief Motiur Rahman Khan. The committee will submit the report within seven days.