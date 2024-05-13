DSA case: Jagannath University student gets five years imprisonment

The court has sentenced Tithy Sarkar, a suspended student of Jagannath University (JnU) to five years in prison in a case of filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on accusation of hurting religious sentiments. She will be kept on probation for a year.

Judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain of the cyber tribunal in Dhaka passed the sentence today, Monday.

The stenographer of the tribunal Mamun Shikder told Prothom Alo that accused Tithy Sarkar has pleaded guilty and appealed to the court to put her on probation. The court granted her appeal and gave the decision to put her on probation for one year.