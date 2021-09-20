Failed 'lone wolf' militant attack in Gulshan

According to CTTC sources, Delwar Hossain was inspired by Ansar Al Islam's ideology, reading various extremist articles online and watching videos. However, the police did not get any information about his contacts with any militant organisation.

CTTC officials said Delwar Hossain graduated from the Dhaka Agricultural Institute a few years ago. Two years ago, he went to Japan to do a diploma course in business development. He returned from Japan last March without completing his diploma course. But even before he left for Japan, Delwar was inspired by extremist ideology. After returning from Japan, he was staying in his village Singair. During interrogation, he said that Muslims were being persecuted all over the world, but the government and law wenforcement are not protesting. For this reason, he planned to attack the diplomatic area to disrupt the government and law enforcement forces. He thought there was a foreign national in that AIUB car.

CTTC deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Mannan told Prothom Alo, “Delwar Hossain is self-radicalised’. He confessed to plan the onslaught being inspired by the ideology of Ansar Al Islam. Investigations are underway to determine whether he was involved with any militant organisation.”