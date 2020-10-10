Faridpur brothers snatch land and life with fake documents

Ashok Kumar Das, a well-known lawyer in Faridpur, not only lost his land to the expelled Faridpur Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain (Barkat) and brother Imtiaz Hasan (Rubel), he lost his life too. The people of Faridpur were well aware of incident but were too scared to speak out. They are only now revealing the details of this incident, after the arrest of the two brothers.

The two notorious brothers are now in jail. They were closely associated with the Faridpur member of parliament and former minister Mosharraf Hossain and his brother Khondokar Mohtesham Hossain (Babar). They used this association to carry out their extortion, land grabbing and other criminal activities.

Eleven cases were levelled against them after they were arrested on 7 June. During police interrogation and in their statements made in court, they admitted to forcefully taking over lawyer Ashok Kumar Das' land. The story of these two brothers' misdeeds was published on 28 July in Prothom Alo.