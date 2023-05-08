Ex-VC of Khulna Agricultural University jailed in rape case

According to the case details, the victim worked as an employee at Khulna Agricultural University in 2021. Shahidur Rahman, the then vice-chancellor, lived alone on the fifth floor of the rented administrative building in Sonadanga area of the city. Since there was no provision for food, the registrar assigned the woman to arrange food for the vice-chancellor.

The woman, who was married, began delivering food to Shahidur every day. Taking advantage of the situation, the former VC made advances on her on several occasions. The victim reported the matter to the registrar. On the evening of 16 December 2021, when the victim went to give food, the then-VC raped her with the help of the registrar in a pre-planned manner, mentioned the case statement.

The woman eventually went on to divorce her husband after getting a marriage proposal from Shahidur. Later he refused to marry her, and the woman approached the court.