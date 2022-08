A teacher-couple was found dead inside their private car in the Borobari area of Gazipur district on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as AKM Ziaur Rahman Mamun, headmaster of Tongi Shaheed Smriti High School, and his wife Mahmuda Akter Joly, an assistant teacher at Tongi Amzad Ali Sarkar Pilot High School and College.

Md Nandalal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gacha police station, said that the couple's son Meraj spotted the bodies inside their car, near their house in the morning and informed police.