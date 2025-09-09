Crime

Former secretary Bhuiyan Mohammad Shafiqul Islam arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police have arrested former secretary Bhuiyan Mohammad Shafiqul Islam. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division confirmed the news in a text message around 11:45am today, Tuesday.

According to the message, the DMP’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested Shafiqul Islam, along with seven other leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities have been banned.

Md Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, told Prothom Alo that the former secretary was picked up from a resort in Kalapara area of Patuakhali around 1:00am early on Tuesday.

He is alleged to have links with Abdul Latif Siddiqui and others arrested during the ‘Mancha 71’ event.

Earlier on Sunday night, the DB also arrested another former secretary Abu Alam Mohammad Shahid Khan from the capital.

He was taken into custody in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh Police Station. The court ordered him to be sent to prison on Monday.

