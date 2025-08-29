Latif Siddiqui says, no confidence in the court, what happened in the courtroom

After journalist Manjurul Alam Panna finished his statement, his lawyer Farzana Yasmin began to speak. Farzana Yasmin said, “Journalist Manjurul Alam went there as a discussant to speak on the Liberation War. A mob was incited and a freedom fighter was humiliated. That video has gone viral on social media. Instead of arresting those who created the mob and harassed the country’s eminent professors, journalists, and writers, the police arrested innocent people and sought to keep them in prison under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This is a form of judicial harassment. The accused should be granted bail.”

Latif Siddiqui did not say anything in court. After hearing arguments from both sides for about 45 minutes, the judge ordered Abdul Latif Siddiqui and others to be sent to prison, then left the courtroom. At that point, it was seen that helmets were placed on the heads of Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Hafizur Rahman, and Manjurul Alam, who were standing in the dock. Handcuffs were placed on one of their hands. They were then brought downstairs.

As they were being led past the court towards the lockup, Professor Hafizur Rahman, standing behind Abdul Latif Siddiqui, raised a copy of the Constitution of Bangladesh. Hafizur Rahman declared: “We will protect this Constitution of the Liberation War. This is the Constitution born of the sacrifice of 3 million martyrs and the dignity of 500,000 mothers and sisters. We will protect this Constitution… We will protect Bangladesh. We will protect the Liberation War.”

Before he could finish, journalist Manjurul Alam raised the handcuffs on his left hand and said: “You put handcuffs on us, and then won’t even let us show them—what kind of logic is that?”

Later, Latif Siddiqui and the others were taken into the lockup. Around 11:30 am, they were transported to Keraniganj Central Jail in a prison van.