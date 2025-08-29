Latif Siddiqui, Professor Hafizur among 16 sent to jail

More than 12 hours after their detention, a case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act against these 16 people around 12:45 am early on Friday. The case was lodged by Amirul Islam, a sub-inspector at Shahbagh Police Station in the capital.

The other arrestees are: Abdullah Al Amin, Kazi ATM Anisur Rahman, Golam Mostafa, Mohammad Mohibul Islam, Md Jakir Hossain, Tousiful Bari Khan, Amir Hossain alias Suman, Nazmul Ahsan, Md Al-Amin, Syed Shahed Hasan, Shafiqul Islam Delwar, Dewan Md Ali, and Abdullahil Kaiyum.

When contacted on Friday morning, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Ramna Division, Masud Alam told Prothom Alo that Latif Siddiqui and the others had been shown arrested in the case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Thursday morning, Latif Siddiqui, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman and others went to attend a roundtable at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). The discussion, titled “Our Great Liberation War and the Constitution of Bangladesh”, was organised by a platform called Mancha 71.