Why have the victims of the DRU attack been arrested?

During Sheikh Hasina’s rule, the intellectuals and civil society figures who had either emerged or been artificially manufactured under her government were busy singing her praises, foaming at the mouth as they endlessly invoked the liberation war and Bangabandhu. That circle was too afraid to speak against the government or against the ministers and MPs who had turned into monsters. After 5 August last year, these “opportunists” seemed to vanish into thin air, they could no longer be found in any newspaper columns or television talk shows.

We saw a few voices raise themselves on issues of the liberation war, human rights, mobocracy, corruption, and injustice. A few courageous individuals continued to speak out for months, many of whom had been directly or indirectly involved in the student movement.

But those arrested on 28 August all share one common identity: they uphold the glorious chapter of the liberation war. In the context of criticising Sheikh Hasina’s government, with the exception of a few, most of them had been directly or indirectly harmed by the Awami League.

They were criticising various aspects of the interim government. Sometimes their criticism may have been constructive, at other times perhaps not. But sending people to jail simply because there is no tolerance of criticism is not in keeping with the aspirations of July. By indulging the mobs, and by making the law enforcement agencies appear weak in their hands, the government has resorted to a “strategy” that instills fear in people rather than courage. The common people of the society are being held hostage by a handful of mobsters.