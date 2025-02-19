2 more arrested for stabbing couple in Uttara
Two more persons have been arrested for stabbing a couple open on a road in Uttara in the capital. With this, a total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. Besides, the police have recovered the two machetes used in the attack.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara division deputy commissioner (DC) Rawnak Jahan disclosed this in a press conference today, Wednesday. The press conference was held at DMP Media Centre.
The couple came under attack on road-9 of Uttara sector-7. The police had already arrested Mobarak Hossain, 25 and Robi Roy, 22. They already have been remanded under the case filed over the incident.
Another person named Alfaz, 22, was arrested from the Abdullahpur area last afternoon. Today the police informed about two more arrests in connection with the incident. The arrestees were identified as Saif, 25 and Sajeeb, 23.
Uttara division DC Rawnak Jahan said, “All the persons involved in the incident have been arrested. Saif and Sajeeb were arrested from the Tongi area in Dhaka last night.”
The DMP DC further said of the arrestees, Alfaz and Saif were directly involved in stabbing. Besides, Robi was already accused in another case.
Earlier, the victim woman lodged a case with Uttara West police station under the anti-terrorism act yesterday, Tuesday.