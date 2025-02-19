2 more arrested for stabbing couple in Uttara

Two more persons have been arrested for stabbing a couple open on a road in Uttara in the capital. With this, a total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. Besides, the police have recovered the two machetes used in the attack.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara division deputy commissioner (DC) Rawnak Jahan disclosed this in a press conference today, Wednesday. The press conference was held at DMP Media Centre.

The couple came under attack on road-9 of Uttara sector-7. The police had already arrested Mobarak Hossain, 25 and Robi Roy, 22. They already have been remanded under the case filed over the incident.