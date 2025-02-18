2 arrested for stabbing couple in Uttara
A case has been lodged over stabbing a couple openly on the streets of Uttara in the capital. The case has been filed with the Uttara West police station under the Anti-terrorism act. The victim woman filed the case as plaintiff.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations wing deputy commissioner (DC) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo around 2:45 pm Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, Uttara West police station inspector (investigation) AB Siddique said the incident occurred on road 9 of Uttara Sector-7 around 9:00 pm on Monday. Two people have been detained in connection with the incident. The detainees have been identified as Mobarak Hossain, 25 and Robi Roy, 27.
DMP media and public relations wing DC Muhammad Talukder later confirmed that the detainees have been shown arrested in the case filed over the incident. They have been sent to the court.
Drives are on to arrest others involved in the incident.
Speaking regarding the incident, Uttara West police station inspector (investigation) AB Siddique said a speeding motorcycle rammed into a rickshaw from behind. The victims were on another motorcycle at the time of the incident. They protested and locked into an altercation with the riders of the speeding motorcycle. At one point, riders of the speeding motorcycle called others to the spot and attacked the couple with large knives. The attackers are members of a local criminal gang, the police official said.