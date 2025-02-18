2 arrested for stabbing couple in Uttara

A case has been lodged over stabbing a couple openly on the streets of Uttara in the capital. The case has been filed with the Uttara West police station under the Anti-terrorism act. The victim woman filed the case as plaintiff.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations wing deputy commissioner (DC) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo around 2:45 pm Tuesday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, Uttara West police station inspector (investigation) AB Siddique said the incident occurred on road 9 of Uttara Sector-7 around 9:00 pm on Monday. Two people have been detained in connection with the incident. The detainees have been identified as Mobarak Hossain, 25 and Robi Roy, 27.