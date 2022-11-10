Fardin murder case handed over to DB

Harun Ur Rashid said, "Fardin went missing on 4 November and his father filed a general diary (GD) with Rampura police station on 5 November. Then, we started a shadow investigation. On 7 November, his body was recovered from Shitalakkhya river. After two days, his father lodged a murder case at Rampura police station on Wednesday night."
"Fardin’s friend, Ayatullah Bushra, has been accused in the case. We questioned her earlier and showed her arrested after the case was filed. We will interrogate her on remand," he added.
Harun Ur Rashid further said, "We are checking the CCTV footage. At this moment, it is not possible to say how the incident took place. We need more time. Two to three of our teams are working on it. The investigation is underway considering the relevant issues".
Earlier on Thursday morning, police arrested Bushra from her residence at Rampura in Dhaka. Later, a Dhaka court placed her on a five-day remand.