A Dhaka court on Sunday, sent Nazimuddin Ahammed Babu, former president of Dhanmandi unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to jail in a case lodged over the allegation of assaulting a journalist of private TV channel Independent Television, reports BSS.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of the probe in the case.