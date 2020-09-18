Four striking forces formed to ensure security of Kashimpur jail

Four striking forces have been formed to ensure security of the Kashimpur Central Jail at the directive of the prison administration, reports UNB.

Jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Ratna Roy said the striking forces have been formed in all four jails in Kashimpur following a high alert issued by the prison authorities. Jailer of the central jail will be the head of each striking force.

The other members of the force include a deputy jailer, a chief prison guard and five prison guards, she said.