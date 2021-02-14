France returnee Saif has contact with Syria-based militants: Police

Police have claimed that they have information about the contacts of the Syrian-based extremist organisation with Saif Rahman who has returned from France.

He is on a two-day remand under the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police . The French government permanently expelled Saif from the country, considering it a risk to the country.

CTTC deputy commissioner Saiful Islam on Saturday told Prothom Alo that they had received information from Saif's his mobile phone and laptop about his contact with the Syrian-based militant group .

However, Saif told them that he had contacted with the militant group to cooperate with the French police. His purpose was to gather information for them. The police are checking the information obtained from Saif Rahman and the statement given by him.