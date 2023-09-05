55 kg gold theft: Two identified, two more officials suspected

The police officers involved in the investigation of the theft of 55 kg of gold from the airport lockers have confirmed the involvement of some customs officials in the theft.

Police claim two officials have been identified, while two others are on the suspect list.

An official involved in the investigation stated that the police initiated their inquiry after the case was filed on Sunday.

Two assistant revenue officers from the customs department were interrogated yesterday, and two more officials have been taken into police custody for interrogation.

Moreover, four sepoys from the customs department have been interrogated.