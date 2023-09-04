Gold missing from customs warehouse: Police struggle to find evidence

Although the police have launched investigation to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of 55 kg gold bars from the customs' locker inside the Dhaka airport, it will be very difficult to identify the real perpetrators as there was no CCTV cameras inside or around the area, UNB reports.

Sources at the airport said, although the entire area inside the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is under CCTV coverage, there was no such cameras inside the warehouse. The investigators have found only one CCTV camera, which too was out of service. Therefore, it is difficult to identify the people involved in the incident.

A senior official relevant to the investigation told the news agency that the entire airport area is under constant CCTV surveillance. Besides, several government agencies, including the Civil Aviation Authority, law enforcements and other intelligence agencies, constantly monitor the entire area.

Therefore, the incident within the customs warehouse amid such tight security and the fact that there was no CCTV camera, have sparked questions.