55-kg gold missing from govt. agency lockers at airport

According to airport sources, there are two warehouses or lockers within the customs department at Shahjalal Airport. There is a small locker on the ground floor, located next to the check-in desk on the way out for passengers undergoing customs inspections. This locker primarily houses goods seized during immediate searches. However, in the case of gold or other highly valuable items, they are stored in the customs house warehouse, which is adjacent to the 'Lost and Found' section on the ground floor. Inside this warehouse, there are separate lockers. A total of 55 kg of gold was taken from one of these gold lockers.

A law enforcement source stated that they believe the gold was not removed from the lockers in a single day but rather at different times, possibly involving insiders.

Sources within the customs department mentioned that their personnel work in the airport warehouse in four 24-hour shifts. On Saturday morning, an employee responsible for warehouse security entered the warehouse and came out shouting. Following this, it became apparent that the gold had been stolen by breaking into the locker.

Commissioner of Dhaka Custom House AKM Nurul Huda Azad told Prothom Alo that although there are many lockers in the warehouse, the gold was stolen from one locker. These golds were confiscated between 2020 and 2023. He said, 'I started working on automation in the warehouse. I am ashamed and embarrassed in such incidents."