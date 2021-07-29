Funds for procurement at Covid hospitals misappropriated

Authorities of some public hospitals dedicated for Covid-19 treatment in Dhaka have misappropriated taxpayers’ money while purchasing medical equipment and medicines as well as preparing bills for food and accommodation of medical staff during Covid management in 2020.

In fiscal 2019-20, Covid hospitals spent Tk 3.2 billion (Tk 320 crore) in total from the allocated Tk 4.17 billion (Tk 417 crore).

Due to the misappropriation, the government lost around Tk 300 million (Tk 30 crore), Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) summed up the financial losses after conducting a compliance audit on 15 Covid-dedicated hospitals during September-October last year.

The audit report was submitted to the president's office two months ago.