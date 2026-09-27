‘Do something’: Salman Muqtadir tells home minister

Criticising the home minister in this regard, Salman Muqtadir further said, “I have to maintain my sanity, maintain my composure, and then keep my speech in order. I cannot say anything against BNP or point a finger at them. I am very confused. Have you taken responsibility for BNP’s PR management crisis, or have you taken responsibility for the Home Ministry? I am very confused. Because the problem was safety and security.”

Addressing the home minister, Salman Muqtadir further said, “We are not here to ask you to investigate. We are here for action. You yourself said that I was making broad-brush allegations. Then you yourself said that someone from a military force was involved here. Okay, you investigated that person. Then what did you do? You came to the press briefing and gave no answer, took no action, and did nothing that could assure the people of Bangladesh of their security. Instead, you said, ‘Salman Muqtadir said this, the gentleman said that, he said this and that.’

Salman Muqtadir said, “Do something. We are not asking you for money. You don’t have to rebuild my studio. I, Salman Muqtadir, am strong enough. I will not beg anyone. … I don’t need anything. If you really want to do something, do something for Bangladesh.”

He said, “If, through this incident, you cannot ensure any kind of safety and security for people, if you cannot ensure the security of my fellow citizens, then that’s my loss.”