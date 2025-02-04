Half of DNA samples in rape cases are ‘half cases’

The rape of a 9-year-old child in capital’s Banani area about three months ago had caused quite some noise. However, no one could be arrested under that case yet. After changing hands twice, the case is now being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.

Police says that DNA sample of the child has been sent for tests following the legal obligations in proving rape cases. However, no DNA samples of the accused could be collected as he was not being arrested.

That means the samples of this sensational rape case are left as a ‘half case’. As described in DNA Lab lingo, rape cases in which DNA samples of only the victim and the crime scene objects are submitted called half cases or incomplete samples. Meanwhile, when the DNA samples of both the victim and the accused are submitted for testing, they are called ‘full cases’.