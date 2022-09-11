Mohib Ullah murder: 29 accused indicted

On 13 June, police pressed charges against the 29 accused after an eight-month long investigation in this case.
On 29 September last year, Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was killed by some gunmen at his office.
They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah and fled the scene using a lane behind Mohib Ullah's house.
The next day, police filed a case following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.
On 25 August, 2019, Mohib Ullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh fellow refugees marking Rohingya Genocide Day.