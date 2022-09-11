Crime

Mohib Ullah murder: 29 accused indicted

A Cox's Bazar court on Sunday started official trial of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah murder case by framing charges against 29 accused, reports UNB.

District and Session Court Judge Mohammad Ismail framed the charges during a hearing on the charge sheet submitted by police in the case.

Fifteen of the 29 accused were present at the court during the hearing while others remained absconding till date, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.

On 13 June, police pressed charges against the 29 accused after an eight-month long investigation in this case.

On 29 September last year, Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was killed by some gunmen at his office.

They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah and fled the scene using a lane behind Mohib Ullah's house.

The next day, police filed a case following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

On 25 August, 2019, Mohib Ullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh fellow refugees marking Rohingya Genocide Day.

