ARSA chief, who ordered Mohib Ullah’s killing, left out of police chargesheet

Police submitted the chargesheet against 29 persons to Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate court around 11:00pm on Monday.
According to the chargesheet, ARSA leader Master Abdur Rahim fired the first bullet targeting Mohib Ullah. Jahid Hossain Lalu fire two bullets and Khairul Amin one. The armed men left the scene after Mohib Ullah fell to the ground.
Out of 29 accused, 15 are now behind bars. Rahim and 13 others remained absconding since the incident on the night of 29 September 2021.
All the accused persons are ARSA members. They were involved in theft, killing, rape, human trafficking and drug dealing inside the Rohingya camps, the chargesheet said.
Gazi Salah Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Ukhyia police station and investigating officer of the case.
Police said Mohib Ullah was shot dead at Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) office in D block of Lambashia refugee camp in Ukhiya. Mohib Ullah was chairman of ARSPH. His younger brother Habib Ullah filed a case against unidentified miscreants a day after the incident. The police filed the chargesheet within 8 months and 13 days of the killing.
PP Faridul Alam told Prothom Alo that Mohib Ullah would work for the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar. He played important role in the international arena for the repatriation. This role had angered the armed anti-repatriation groups which ultimately led to his killing.
29 ARSA members accused
On the charge sheet, ARSA leader Mohammad Solim was made the prime accused. He is from Kutupalong Rohingya camp and son of Nur Bashar. The other accused persons are: Shawkat Ullah, Mohammad Salam, Ziaur Rahman, Md Ilias, Md Azizul Haque, Morshed Prakash Murshid, Nur Mohammad, Anas, Nazim Uddin, Abul Kalam Prakash Abu, Hamid Hossain, Sirajul Mustafa, Moulvi Mohammad Jokaria, Khairul Amin, Master Abdur Rahim alias Rokim, Jahid Hossain alias Lalu, Foyez Ullah, Somir Uddin alias Somi Uddin alias Nur Kamal, Saleh Ahmed, Mozammel alias Lal Bodia, Tofail, Master Shofi Alam, Abdus Salam alias Jaker Murubbi, Jokir, Hafez Ayas, Master Kashim, Master Shukkur Alam and Mostafa Kamal.