ARSA chief, who ordered Mohib Ullah’s killing, left out of police chargesheet

A total of 36 members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) assassinated Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah (50) at the behest of the armed group’s chief Ataullah Abu Ammar alias Jununi.

The police, however, removed the names of Ataullah and six others from the charges it pressed over the murder, as they failed to locate their addresses.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam told Prothom Alo that the police left the names of Jununi, Ustad Khaled alias Khalid, Ustad Hashim, Ibrahim, Alamgir, Shuvo alias Alamgir and Moulvi Mostak our of the chargesheet as they failed to get their addresses. But a number of accused in their confessional statements under section 164 said these seven persons were involved with the murder.