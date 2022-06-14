Motives behind Mohib Ullah murder

A total of 36 members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) deliberately assassinated Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, 50, at the behest of the armed group’s chief Ataullah Abu Ammar alias Jununi.

The chargesheet submitted to the senior judicial magistrate court by the police states how and why Mohib Ullah was killed.

It said Mohib Ullah was killed deliberately. He was in favour of the Rohingya regaining Myanmar citizenship. He was vocal against trafficking of Rohingyas to different countries.

Besides, he was against several crimes committed by the Rohingyas, including killing, rape, extortion, and drug trafficking. He formed an organisation named ARSPH for peaceful repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar and the realisation of the rights of the Rohingya people.