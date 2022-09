A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained the leader of a gang and his two associates allegedly involved in human trafficking to Europe from Cumilla, reports UNB.

The detainees were as Sohel Mazumdar, the ringleader and his two associates named Zakir Hossain and Abu Noman, all residents of Cumilla, said Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of RAB-11 at a press briefing.

They were detained on Sunday from Jangalia area of Sadar South upazila during a drive after receiving a complaint from a victim named Dulal Mia on 9 September, he said.