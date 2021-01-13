Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: Indictment hearing 17 Jan

A Sylhet court on Wednesday fixed 17 January for hearing on the charge framing in a case filed over the gang-rape of a woman at MC College, reports UNB.

Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Mohitul Haque passed the order after taking the case into cognizance, said the public prosecutor Rashida Syeda Khanam.

Earlier, on Tuesday the tribunal accepted the charge sheet against eight accused in the case.

On 3 December, the police pressed charges against eight accused in the gang rape case. Indranil Bhattacharya, the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem.