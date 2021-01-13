Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: Indictment hearing 17 Jan

A Sylhet court on Wednesday fixed 17 January for hearing on the charge framing in a case filed over the gang-rape of a woman at MC College, reports UNB.
Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Mohitul Haque passed the order after taking the case into cognizance, said the public prosecutor Rashida Syeda Khanam.
Earlier, on Tuesday the tribunal accepted the charge sheet against eight accused in the case.
On 3 December, the police pressed charges against eight accused in the gang rape case. Indranil Bhattacharya, the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem.
According to the police, they found direct involvement of six people in the incident while the other two abetted in the crime.
The accused who were directly involved in the crime are: Saifur Rahman, Shah Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tariqul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Mohammad Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon.
Rabiul Islam Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum were indirectly involved.
On 30 November, police received the DNA report of the victim and found the involvement of some of the accused arrested over time.
Gang Rape at MC College
Earlier, a group of youth tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on 25 September last year.
After being rescued by the police, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shahporan police station against nine people mentioning the names of six. So far, the police have arrested eight people in this case.
On 30 September, the High Court formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.