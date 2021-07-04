Gazipur city corp AL leaders control garbage business

Allegations have been made against a syndicate of some ruling Awami League organisers and ward councilors of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) for embezzling millions of taka in the name of garbage business.

Some Gazipur city dwellers and GCC staff alleged that ward-38 councilor Md Moniruzzaman Monir–chairman of the GCC standing committee on waste management–illegally collects from Tk 50,000 to Tk 200,000 annually from each for his written permission to operate garbage collection in 57 wards under GCC.

Earlier, Moniruzzaman fixed a conservancy rate for garbage collecting and disposal services: Tk 40 for tin-shed house, Tk 60 for residential flats and Tk 500 for restaurants. City dwellers alleged that those running the garbage collection racket, who are ruling party activists, are collecting excess money from the people without any receipt. Even those who get receipts, do not show this in fear of harsh consequences.