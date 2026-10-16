Papel gang collects millions through extortion at markets and ghats in two areas of Dhaka
Along either side of the Gabtoli–Sadarghat embankment road in the capital, there are rows of depots storing bricks, sand, and stone. Each depot or wholesale yard is allegedly required to pay Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 per month in extortion money to operate. Trucks bringing goods to the area must pay Tk 250 to Tk 350 each. There is no respite on the river either. People reportedly approach moving vessels in trawlers to collect money.
More than Tk 10 million a month is allegedly collected in extortion money from depots, river landing stations, wholesale yards, transport operators, and shops in the capital’s Gabtoli and Mirpur-1 areas.
According to local traders and BNP leaders, the operation is controlled by Mostafa Jaglul Pasha, alias Papel, a former leader of Jubo Dal, and his close associates.
According to local sources, no organisational action has been taken against Papel and Lenin because neither holds a position on any committee. Police, however, are looking for them
Based on information provided by traders, that approximately Tk 3.55 million is collected each month from depots, cargo trucks, and shops in front of the Gabtoli cattle market alone. More than Tk 3 million is collected from the Shah Ali Mazar wholesale market complex and its surrounding areas. In addition, there are allegations of money being collected on river routes under the guise of toll, as well as around the bus terminal and illegal truck stands.
Several senior local BNP leaders and businesspeople allege that close associates in the extortion network run by Papel, former member-secretary of Jubo Dal’s Dhaka North City unit, include Abul Kalam Azad, alias Lenin, former convener of the Shah Ali thana unit of Chhatra Dal, and Mohammad Hanif Mia and Hafizul Hasan, alias Shubhro, former members of the Dhaka North City BNP. Through their followers, the group allegedly establishes control over cattle markets, fresh produce markets, river landing stations, depots, and transport facilities, and collects extortion money from them.
The four men have also been accused of involvement in an attack, vandalism, and looting at the Radda Health Centre last month. Hanif is named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) in the case. Shubhro has been expelled from the party over allegations of violating party discipline and engaging in unethical activities. According to local sources, no organisational action has been taken against Papel and Lenin because neither holds a position on any committee. Police, however, are looking for them.
Shubhro claims that he is a businessman and is not involved in land grabbing or extortion. He has informed the party leader responsible for the matter in writing that the decision to expel him over the Radda incident was a mistake.
Attempts to contact Papel, Lenin, and Hanif by mobile phone to obtain their comments on the allegations were unsuccessful, as their phones were switched off. The first two could not be reached on WhatsApp either, while Hanif did not answer his phone. Police say the men are absconding and that efforts are underway to arrest them.
Tk 3.5 million collected monthly from depots, trucks, and shops
The Gabtoli Brick, Stone and Sand Wholesale Traders’ Multipurpose Cooperative Association says there are more than 100 illegal depots along both sides of a 1.25-kilometre stretch of the embankment road from Gabtoli to the Kallyanpur water pump, or sluice gate. These depots occupy land belonging to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
Five brick and sand traders and three employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were more than 100 depots in the area. Each depot has to pay Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 per month. By this calculation, at least Tk 2 million is collected from the area every month.
Local sources say the collection operation is controlled by Shyamal Ahmed, alias Russell, former president of the Darus Salam thana unit of Chhatra Dal. He allegedly established this control through an arrangement with Papel’s network.
The task of collecting money from the depots on Shyamal’s behalf is carried out by Ismail Molla, president of the Kotbari unit of the Awami League (whose activities are banned), and Mohammad Salek, vice-president of the Inter-District Truck Drivers’ Union.
However, Shyamal Ahmed told Prothom Alo that he was not involved in land grabbing or extortion. He said he was planning to contest the upcoming city corporation election for the post of councillor and that his political opponents were trying to frame him.
According to local traders, Ismail was also responsible for collecting extortion money from the depots during the Awami League government’s tenure. After 5 August 2024, his brother, Ayub Ali, became joint convener of the Darus Salam thana unit of the BNP. As a result, Ismail’s influence has remained intact.
Ismail told Prothom Alo that he had been involved in the brick and sand business since childhood and was not involved in extortion. He said he used to attend Awami League party programmes to sustain his business, but did not hold any position in the party.
In addition, there are around 300 plots containing depots on land owned by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). Leaders of the Gabtoli Brick, Stone and Sand Wholesale Traders’ Multipurpose Cooperative Association said BIWTA charges an annual fee of Tk 20,000 for every 1,500 square feet. Although applications have been submitted to lease DNCC plots, the matter remains unresolved.
Shafiqul Islam Khan, the DNCC administrator, told Prothom Alo that he had instructed the chief estate officer two months earlier to address the illegal brick and sand businesses operating on the corporation’s land in Gabtoli. He said the authorities would verify who was running the businesses, how many shops there were, and what activities were taking place before taking action. He added that the extortion allegations should be investigated and strict measures taken.
Meanwhile, Kamal Hossain, general secretary of the Brick and Sand Traders’ Association, told Prothom Alo that, in addition to the illegal depots, money was also collected from trucks delivering goods to depots on those 300 plots. Six-wheel trucks are charged Tk 250, while 10-wheel trucks are charged Tk 350.
Traders allege that Kamal, Mahfuz, Shafik, and Azharul, along with four or five others working for former Chhatra Dal leader Shyamal Ahmed, collect money from the trucks. At least 150 trucks carrying goods arrive in the area each day. At an average of Tk 300 per truck, extortion from this source amounts to approximately Tk 1.35 million per month.
One of the four workers who collect extortion money from trucks told Prothom Alo that they collect the money on behalf of the “leaseholders.” When asked who the owners were, they said, “There are many. Shyamal Ahmed Russell is one, Ismail is another, and there are others. I don’t even know all of them.”
The Gabtoli cattle market is located in the same area. More than 50 illegal shops stand in front of the market. There are allegations that each shop is charged Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000 per month in extortion money. The same network allegedly collects approximately Tk 200,000 a month from these shops.
Extortion on the river routes
Trawlers are used to approach moving cargo vessels and collect money along the river route from Gabtoli Landing Station through Sinnirtek to Ashulia.
According to relevant local sources, Ibrahim Khalil, Ismail Hossain, and Babul of Johurabad oversee the collection operation under the control of Papel and his associates. Ismail and Babul collected money during the Awami League government’s tenure as well. Now, members of both the BNP and the Awami League are allegedly working together to collect the money. They refer to this arrangement as a “package.”
Ismail and Babul have claimed that they were the lawful toll leaseholders for the area during the previous fiscal year. However, neither could be reached for comment on how they are collecting money now. Attempts to contact them by mobile phone were unsuccessful, as their phones were switched off.
Mobarok Hossain Majumdar, joint director of the Dhaka River Port, told Prothom Alo that no new tender had been invited and no leaseholder appointed for the current fiscal year because the previous leaseholder had filed a lawsuit claiming to have suffered losses. However, he said Ibrahim and Babul were paying the monthly amount collected under the previous lease rate.
However, the rules stipulate that tolls must be collected by the leaseholder at the designated cargo-unloading site. The official also said there was no provision for collecting tolls from vessels while they were moving.
Although no leaseholder is officially registered on paper at present, Ambar Ali, a worker collecting “tolls” at Sinnirtek landing station, told Prothom Alo last Tuesday that between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,500 is charged, depending on the size of the vessel. He named Papel, Russell, and Parvez as the leaseholders.
The captains and crew members of vessels unloading cargo on the riverbank said that, in practice, Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,500 is collected from each cargo vessel.
According to the collectors and vessel operators, 100 to 150 vessels pass through the area daily. Even if Tk 1,500 is collected from just 100 vessels a day, the monthly total would amount to Tk 4.5 million. This is an approximate calculation based on their accounts; the actual amount collected could not be independently verified.
Ahmadul Kabir Molla, vice-president of the Bangladesh Bulkhead Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that although the selling prices vary, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has set a uniform toll of 60 paisa per cubic foot for stone, coal, and sand. He said this arrangement was causing losses for vessel owners while benefiting leaseholders. According to him, charges typically range from Tk 3,000 to Tk 5,000, while owners of vessels with influential connections are charged only Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,000.
Collections made at bus terminals and truck stands
Local sources say Gabtoli Bus Terminal is now under the control of Golam Rasul Parvez, convener of the Darus Salam thana unit of Sramik Dal. He was expelled from the organisation following the incident at the Radda Health Centre.
Parvez’s associates are accused of collecting money from hawkers and mobile vendors at the bus terminal, excluding authorised ticket counters and shops. His associates include Mirza Masud, joint convener of the Darus Salam thana unit of Swechchhasebak Dal, and Iqbal Hossain, alias Ripon, joint convener of the thana unit of the BNP. They are also reported to have recently constructed seven ticket counters.
Officials from DNCC’s transport department said that, because no vacant counters were available, applicants had been permitted to build counters at their own expense, with approval granted afterward.
Taking advantage of this arrangement, these leaders allegedly built some counters in the names of their own transport companies. The remaining counters were reportedly handed over to other transport operators in exchange for one-time payments.
Attempts to obtain comments from Golam Rasul Parvez by phone were unsuccessful. Mirza Masud, the Swechchhasebak Dal leader, said he had built a counter at his own expense for his transport company, Mirza Enterprise, with permission from the city corporation. A counter has also been allocated in the name of Iqbal Hossain’s company, Dhaka Nagarpur Link Limited.
An illegal truck stand has been established on city corporation land near the terminal, behind the corporation’s mechanical division or the parking area for its waste collection vehicles. It is operated by Mohammad Salauddin, president of the Inter-District Truck Drivers’ Union, and its vice-president, Salek.
According to people familiar with the operation, 160 to 170 trucks are parked there in shifts throughout the day and night. Each truck is charged Tk 1,500 per month. Based on 160 trucks, the monthly collection amounts to at least Tk 240,000.
However, Mohammad Salauddin and Salek could not be reached for comment.
How their clout grew
According to local sources, during the Awami League government’s tenure, control over land grabbing and extortion in these areas rested with Aslamul Haque, a member of parliament for the Dhaka-14 constituency, and his associates. Aslamul Haque died in 2021. After his death, the activities came under the control of associates of Mainul Hossain Khan, alias Nikhil, who was then the general secretary of Jubo League.
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the mass uprising, a section of local BNP leaders and activists from its affiliated organisations began moving to take control.
SA Siddique Saju, son of former MP S. A. Khalek, was expelled from the party after contesting the last parliamentary election as an independent candidate. His followers subsequently lost influence.
Papel, Lenin, Hanif, and Shubhra gradually emerged as influential figures in the area. They established control over local sources of illicit income.
Papel, Lenin, Hanif, and Shubhra are alleged to be part of a network known to be followers of Ferdousi Ahmed, alias Mishti, a member of parliament for a reserved seat. In the wake of the Radda incident, Ferdousi Ahmed resigned from parliament on the instructions of the party chief. Papel and his associates subsequently went into hiding to avoid arrest. However, the alleged extortion and land-grabbing activities have continued.
Commenting on the matter, Hasan Mohammad Nasher Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of police for the Mirpur division, told Prothom Alo that action would be taken against extortionists and land grabbers regardless of their identities or affiliations. He said anyone creating unrest in Mirpur, or accused of having done so previously, would be brought under the law. No one would be spared.