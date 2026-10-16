Papel gang collects millions through extortion at markets and ghats in two areas of Dhaka

Trawlers are used to approach moving cargo vessels and collect money along the river route from Gabtoli Landing Station through Sinnirtek to Ashulia.

According to relevant local sources, Ibrahim Khalil, Ismail Hossain, and Babul of Johurabad oversee the collection operation under the control of Papel and his associates. Ismail and Babul collected money during the Awami League government’s tenure as well. Now, members of both the BNP and the Awami League are allegedly working together to collect the money. They refer to this arrangement as a “package.”

Ismail and Babul have claimed that they were the lawful toll leaseholders for the area during the previous fiscal year. However, neither could be reached for comment on how they are collecting money now. Attempts to contact them by mobile phone were unsuccessful, as their phones were switched off.

Mobarok Hossain Majumdar, joint director of the Dhaka River Port, told Prothom Alo that no new tender had been invited and no leaseholder appointed for the current fiscal year because the previous leaseholder had filed a lawsuit claiming to have suffered losses. However, he said Ibrahim and Babul were paying the monthly amount collected under the previous lease rate.

However, the rules stipulate that tolls must be collected by the leaseholder at the designated cargo-unloading site. The official also said there was no provision for collecting tolls from vessels while they were moving.

Although no leaseholder is officially registered on paper at present, Ambar Ali, a worker collecting “tolls” at Sinnirtek landing station, told Prothom Alo last Tuesday that between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,500 is charged, depending on the size of the vessel. He named Papel, Russell, and Parvez as the leaseholders.

The captains and crew members of vessels unloading cargo on the riverbank said that, in practice, Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,500 is collected from each cargo vessel.

According to the collectors and vessel operators, 100 to 150 vessels pass through the area daily. Even if Tk 1,500 is collected from just 100 vessels a day, the monthly total would amount to Tk 4.5 million. This is an approximate calculation based on their accounts; the actual amount collected could not be independently verified.

Ahmadul Kabir Molla, vice-president of the Bangladesh Bulkhead Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that although the selling prices vary, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has set a uniform toll of 60 paisa per cubic foot for stone, coal, and sand. He said this arrangement was causing losses for vessel owners while benefiting leaseholders. According to him, charges typically range from Tk 3,000 to Tk 5,000, while owners of vessels with influential connections are charged only Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,000.