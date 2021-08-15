Gold robbery: OC Saiful placed on 4-day remand again

The same court on Saturday placed five other DB officials involved in the incident on a second spell of 3-day remand. They are – sub inspectors (SI) Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nurul Haque and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Abhijit Barua and Masud Rana.
They were initially remanded for three days on 11 August, said Golam Jilani, a police inspector at Feni court.
Meanwhile, the case was handed over to the police bureau of investigation (PBI) Sunday. PBI Inspector Shah Alam, investigation officer of the Nusrat murder case, has been given the responsibility to investigate the case now.
Earlier, six members of the DB of Feni police were arrested Tuesday night for allegedly robbing a businessman of 20 gold bars worth Tk 12.4 million.
The six accused were temporarily suspended by the district police authority the same day.
According to police sources, some 15 of the 20 looted gold bars have been recovered from the possession of the accused, and the remaining 5 gold bars were not recovered yet.
As per the complaint of Gopal Kanti Das, the six detectives intercepted Gopal's car on the road under Fatehpur flyover on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, looted the gold bars on 8 August.
A robbery case was filed against the six at the Feni model police station.