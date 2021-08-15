Gold robbery: OC Saiful placed on 4-day remand again

The same court on Saturday placed five other DB officials involved in the incident on a second spell of 3-day remand. They are – sub inspectors (SI) Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nurul Haque and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Abhijit Barua and Masud Rana.

They were initially remanded for three days on 11 August, said Golam Jilani, a police inspector at Feni court.

Meanwhile, the case was handed over to the police bureau of investigation (PBI) Sunday. PBI Inspector Shah Alam, investigation officer of the Nusrat murder case, has been given the responsibility to investigate the case now.