'Golden Monir' sued in three cases

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has filed three cases against Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' on charges of possessing illegal arms, drugs and foreign currency.

The elite force filed the cases with the Badda police station on Sunday morning.

Badda police station officer-in-charge Md Pervez Islam told Prothom Alo that the cases were filed against Monir under the arms and narcotics acts and the special power act.

He said Monir will be produced before the court today, seeking remand for interrogation.