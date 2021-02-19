Govt receives verdict copy of MP Papul’s conviction

The government has recently received the copy of a 61-page verdict of Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul's conviction in Kuwait in a case related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering, reports UNB.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday confirmed it after attending the opening ceremony of "WE COLORFUL FEST 2021" organised by Women and E-commerce Forum at Purbachal Club.
"We've received the 61-page verdict copy and it has been sent to the right place," he said, assuring that action will be taken against Papul as per law of the land.
"We were concerned as Kuwait also takes time in processing any verdict like that of Bangladesh and directed the ambassador there to take proper steps in this regard," the foreign minister said.
Responding to a question over the legality of Papul's membership of parliament, the minister said, "I've no comment on it. It'll be resolved as per the regulations of parliament."
The government is not providing any kind of legal assistance to the convicted MP as he did not seek it either, Momen said.
The foreign minister pointed out that Papul did not go to Kuwait using a diplomatic passport or as an MP but he went there as a businessman.
"He has his own establishments in Kuwait and was staying there as a resident businessperson," the foreign minister added.
Meanwhile, the High Court has fixed 22 February for hearing the rule issued challenging the legality of Papul's MP post, who is now in a jail of Kuwait.