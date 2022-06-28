Crime

Grandmother arrested for torturing 7-year-old after video goes viral

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police arrested a woman from Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola for torturing her seven-year-old granddaughter on allegation of stealing a mobile phone, UNB reports.

Police made the arrest conducting a drive on Sunday after a video of the brutal torture went viral on social media, said Shahin Fakir, Officer-in-Charge of Borhanuddin police station.

The arrestee was identified as Asma Begum from Barapata village of Deula union in the upazila.

Victim Tanisha’s mother Monwara Begum filed a case with police in this regard and the accused was sent to jail after being produced before the court on Monday, said OC Shahin Fakir.

According to police, Tanisha’s parents Md Harun Howladar and Monwara Begum were divorced six years ago and both of them got married to other people later.

Tanisha used to live with her maternal grandmother and just recently she came to visit her paternal grandmother’s house in Barapata village.

On Thursday, after a smartphone got stolen from the house, Tanisha’s grandmother Asma Begum accused her and brutally tortured her. But a local teen recorded the incident with his phone which later went viral on social media and caught attention of police.

In that video, Asma gripped Tanisha by hair and was pulling her toward inside the house as she kept crying for help.

She later plucked Tanisha’s nail using pliers and tied her with a tree.

Later locals rescued her and admitted her to upazila health complex, said OC Shahin Kabir.

The girl is currently under her mother’s custody, he said.

