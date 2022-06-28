Grandmother arrested for torturing 7-year-old after video goes viral

Police arrested a woman from Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola for torturing her seven-year-old granddaughter on allegation of stealing a mobile phone, UNB reports.

Police made the arrest conducting a drive on Sunday after a video of the brutal torture went viral on social media, said Shahin Fakir, Officer-in-Charge of Borhanuddin police station.

The arrestee was identified as Asma Begum from Barapata village of Deula union in the upazila.