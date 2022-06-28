Grandmother arrested for torturing 7-year-old after video goes viral

Victim Tanisha’s mother Monwara Begum filed a case with police in this regard and the accused was sent to jail after being produced before the court on Monday, said OC Shahin Fakir.
According to police, Tanisha’s parents Md Harun Howladar and Monwara Begum were divorced six years ago and both of them got married to other people later.
Tanisha used to live with her maternal grandmother and just recently she came to visit her paternal grandmother’s house in Barapata village.
On Thursday, after a smartphone got stolen from the house, Tanisha’s grandmother Asma Begum accused her and brutally tortured her. But a local teen recorded the incident with his phone which later went viral on social media and caught attention of police.
In that video, Asma gripped Tanisha by hair and was pulling her toward inside the house as she kept crying for help.
She later plucked Tanisha’s nail using pliers and tied her with a tree.
Later locals rescued her and admitted her to upazila health complex, said OC Shahin Kabir.
The girl is currently under her mother’s custody, he said.