Case filed against 2 railway crossing staff in Cumilla

A case has been filed over the deaths of 12 bus passengers after a train hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in the Paduar Bazar area of Cumilla Sadar South upazila.

The case was filed on Monday afternoon at Laksam railway police station by a woman named Shefali Akter, 58.

Two railway crossing staff on duty—Md Helal and Mehedi Hasan—have been named as accused in the case.

In addition, other unidentified individuals responsible for the crossing have also been included as accused. Following the incident late Saturday night, the railway authorities had already suspended the two on charges of negligence.

In the case statement, Shefali Akter identified herself as the maternal aunt of Sohel Rana, 46, from Raipur village in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga. Sohel Rana was among the 12 people killed in the accident. Shefali is the wife of the late Aktaruzzaman of Fatehpur village in Laksam upazila.

The accident occurred at 2:55am on Eid day (Saturday) at the Paduar Bazar rail crossing on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway. A Chattogram-bound mail train collided with a Mamun Special Paribahan bus traveling from Chuadanga to Lakshmipur. The crash killed 12 people—seven men, two women, and three children—and left at least 10 others seriously injured. All the victims were passengers of the bus.