‘I woke to a deafening crash and saw the train dragging the bus along’

A train dragged a bus for a considerable distance after it had strayed onto a level crossing in Cumilla, leaving at least 12 passengers dead and 10 others injured.

One of the injured passengers, Omar Faruk, recounted the incident while receiving treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I was asleep on the bus. Suddenly, a violent jolt and a deafening noise woke me. I saw the train dragging the bus along. Before I could understand anything, the inside of the bus was completely crushed.”