Muradnagar rape video leak: 4 accused put on remand

A Cumilla court on Thursday placed four accused on a three-day remand each in a case over circulating a video of a rape incident in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Senior judicial magistrate Mominul Haque of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order this noon after police sought remand for the accused, said Muradnagar Police Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin and Court Police Inspector Sadekur Rahman.