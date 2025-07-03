Muradnagar rape video leak: 4 accused put on remand
A Cumilla court on Thursday placed four accused on a three-day remand each in a case over circulating a video of a rape incident in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.
Senior judicial magistrate Mominul Haque of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order this noon after police sought remand for the accused, said Muradnagar Police Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin and Court Police Inspector Sadekur Rahman.
The accused were Sumon, Ramzan, Md Arif, and Md Onik — all residents of Panchkitta village in Muradnagar upazila.
A woman was raped at Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla on the night of 26 June.
Following the incident alleged rapist Fazar Ali was caught and beaten by local people but he managed to flee.
Shortly after the incident, some people who were present at the scene filmed the victim and circulated the video on social media platforms, prompting outrage among people.
Following the circulation of the video, the victim filed a case under the Pornography Control Act and the police subsequently arrested the four accused in connection with the video leak.
Meanwhile, Fazar Ali, who was assaulted during the incident, was arrested in connection with a rape case. He is currently undergoing treatment under police custody at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.