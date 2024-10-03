NASSA Group chairman Nazrul laundered USD 3m to the US: CID

The CID has claimed that they have proof in their hands that Nazrul earned $3 billion through exporting goods and did not bring back the money to the country despite passage of the stipulated time aimed at laundering the amount.

The CID has also received a complaint that Nazrul purchased a house in the United Kingdom (UK) after his daughter Anika Islam’s name by laundering money.

The CID release also said Nazrul evaded taxes of millions by selling the raw materials which he imported from abroad under tax-free bond coverage and sold those in the country’s open markets.