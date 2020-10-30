Haji Salim even occupies land belonging to the disabled

The government high school for the hearing impaired is located in a part of the National Federation of the Deaf building in Bijoynagar of the capital city. This is no longer big enough to accommodate the increasing number of students. The government, accordingly, allocated a one-acre plot of land in Lalbagh in 2005 for the school to be relocated.

However, the authorities could not set up the school there as the Dhaka-7 member of parliament Haji Salim has occupied the land. This had hampered the education programme for the speech and hearing impaired.

The school has 350 students with speech and hearing impairments. According to the school authorities, all the hearing and speech impaired persons in the country depend on this school. The government in 2005 allotted this acre of land to the school for a token price of Tk 500,000. The land was registered in the name of the school and the school authorities have been paying taxes for the land since then.