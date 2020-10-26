Haji Salim’s son arrested over assaulting naval officer

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested ward councillor Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Md. Salim, over assaulting naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan in Dhanmondi area on Sunday night.
A source of the elite force said Irfan was arrested from Lalbagh house of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Md. Salim. Irfan is the councilor of ward No. 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation.
RAB legal and media wing director lieutenant colonel Ashik Billah, however, said Irfan was arrested and RAB-10 is conducting drive in Haji Salim’s house.
Earlier, Naval officer Wasif on Monday morning filed a case against four people including Irfan.
The case was filed at 7:45am.
Dhanmondi police station inspector (operations) Rabiul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the case has been filed on charges of beating and attempted murder. The accused are Irfan Selim, AB Siddique Dipu, Zahid, Mizanur Rahman and two or three more unidentified persons.
Wasif was beaten up at the Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday evening.
A car, with a member of parliament sticker, hit the naval officer's motorbike.
Several men got down from the car and beat up the naval officer Wasif.
Police took the MP's car and the naval officer's motorbike to Dhanmondi police station.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:15pm on Sunday, Dhanmondi police station assistant sub-inspector Abdullah Zahid confirmed that the car was of Haji Salim.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a witness said he filmed the incident on his cell phone when he saw the crowd. Several men got down from the MP's car and beat up a naval officer in front of him. The naval officer tried to defend himself.
According to the video, the injured naval said he and his wife had bought some books and were returning home. The car hit his bike.
He stopped his bike and introduced himself. Two persons got down from the car and started beating him. Wasif's tooth was broken in the assault.
The miscreants also touched his wife, the naval officer alleged.