Haji Salim’s son arrested over assaulting naval officer

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested ward councillor Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Md. Salim, over assaulting naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan in Dhanmondi area on Sunday night.

A source of the elite force said Irfan was arrested from Lalbagh house of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Md. Salim. Irfan is the councilor of ward No. 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation.

RAB legal and media wing director lieutenant colonel Ashik Billah, however, said Irfan was arrested and RAB-10 is conducting drive in Haji Salim’s house.