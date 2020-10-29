Demonstration to retrieve residential hall from Haji Salim

A human chain, demanding 'Tibet Hall' of Jagannath University to be retrieved from the possession of Haji Md Salim, was organised under the banner of 'General Students of Jagannath University' on Thursday afternoon.

Students of different departments took part in the demonstration in front of the university's main gate.



The students who took part in the human chain said that the university's Tibet Hall, adjacent to Ahsan Manzil, had been occupied by the ruling party MP Haji Salim for more than two decades. The authorities are unable to ensure students' accommodation even after 15 years since the university had been established.

There was no move to retrieve Tibet Hall and other halls from illegal occupation. The students sought the cooperation of the government in resolving the issue.