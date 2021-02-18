Haris Ahmed still ‘wanted’ on police website

Josef was released on presidential pardon on 27 May 2018 after a long stint in jail. According to police records, Haris and Anis were fugitives for long. The home ministry remitted their sentences. Under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the home ministry issued a gazette notification on 28 March 2019 regarding this acquittal. This was revealed in a report of Prothom Alo on 16 February this year. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a press release the same day with this information. Anis, Haris and Josef are the brothers of the army chief General Aziz Ahmed. ISPR issued the press release in protest against a recent Al-Jazeera report regarding them.

According to sources in the home ministry, the gazette notification regarding the acquittal was sent to the concerned magistrate court as well as the principal secretary of the prime minister’s office, the inspector general of police (IGP), the law ministry, the home ministry and other concerned persons. However, till Wednesday night while this report was being written, Haris Ahmed’s name was still on the ‘wanted’ list on the police’s website.