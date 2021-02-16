We are all alert: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed, has said that the Bangladesh Army, which is the pride of the nation and the country, is being maligned by all sorts of propaganda. The army is a trained, disciplined force, even more organised than before. The army's 'chain of command' is effective and every member of the army rejects such malicious efforts with hatred.

The army chief was speaking to newsmen Tuesday morning at an event held at the Army Aviation Group in Tejgaon of the capital city. He replied to certain questions about a report of Al-Jazeera.

Referring to the report, he said, "We in the chain of command are all alert about this matter. Such malicious attempts will not be able to even leave a scratch on the army. The army is respectful toward the constitution of the country, is committed to uphold the constitution and is loyal to the government of Bangladesh. It is always ready to carry out any order or directive of the present government. We are constitutionally committed to deal with any problems within Bangladesh and outside."