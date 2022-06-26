HC asks trial court to dispose of case soon

Khurshid Alam Khan, ACC lawyer, said Tarique Rahman is a fugitive convict. So no lawyers can fight on behalf of him.

The Appellate Division recently declared Zubaida Rahman as a fugitive.

As both of them remained fugitive, the court rejected the writ petitions of the two saying these are not acceptable, he said.

The court also withdrew the stay order on the trial proceedings of the case filed against them.

It also asked to send the documents of the case to the judicial court within 10 days and dispose of it soon.