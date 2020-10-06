HC directs BTRC to remove video of woman from social media

Noakhali social service officer and principal of Chaumuhani Government SA College has also been included in the committee.

The officer-in-charge of Begumganj police station has been directed to submit a report to the court by 28 October stating the latest status of the criminal case.

The court also issued a rule asking why appropriate legal and departmental action would not be directed against Begumganj police station OC and officials for negligence in protecting the woman and taking swift action against the miscreants.

Also, home secretary, Noakhali deputy commissioner and Begumganj upazila nirbahi officer and other concerned officials have been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association AM Amin Uddin, secretary lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kajal, lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, Yadia Zaman, Jamiul Haque Faisal, Rashida Chowdhury Nilu, Tanzeem Al Islam and others expressed their views in the court.

Deputy attorney general Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the state.

A video of a woman being stripped and tortured in a village in Eklashpur union of Noakhali’s Begumganj, which took place more than a month ago, went viral on the social media on Sunday.

The local police rescued the woman and took her into custody on Sunday night. Also, four people involved in the incident were arrested.

The woman filed a case with Begumganj police station.

According to the case, the victim had been staying at her father’s home for several months after a dispute with her husband.