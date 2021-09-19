HC orders investigation on assets and bank accounts of Rajarbagh pir

The High Court on Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the assets and bank accounts held by Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif and its pir Dillur Rahman and submit a report accordingly, reports UNB.

The court also directed Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of police to investigate if the pir has any connection with any militant group.

The bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order issuing a rule during a hearing on the writ petition filed by eight people harassed by false cases filed across the country by the pir and his followers.