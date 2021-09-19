HC orders investigation on assets and bank accounts of Rajarbagh pir

The court also directed the Criminal investigation Department (CID) to submit an investigation report within 60-days on all the false cases filed by the pir and his followers.
In the rule, the court questioned why legal actions will not be taken against the accused for filing false, confusing and harassing cases making 20 including the senior secretary of the home ministry and police chief respondents.
Lawyer Shishir Monir presented the petitioner's side during the hearing while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar stood for the state.
On 16 September, the eight victims filed the writ petition which said the syndicate of pir Dillur Rahman violated their basic rights bestowed by articles 27, 31, 32 of the constitution in filing the false criminal cases against them.
Earlier on 7 June, Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, 55, resident of Shantibagh area in Dhaka filed a writ petition before the court to quash the 49 false cases filed against him across the country by syndicate of the Rajarbagh pir.
Following which, the High Court directed CID to investigate the matter.
According to CID's investigation report the pir and his syndicate was pressurising Ekramul to handover a portion of his and his brother's land in the name of Darbar Sharif.
As Ekramul denied, pir and his followers filed number of cases, including violence against women, rape, robbery, human trafficking against him in different districts.
On 8 September, upon the submission of the report High Court expressed surprise over the pir syndicate grabbing other's lands and assets.